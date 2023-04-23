Rajasthan govt to set up 700 inflation relief camps from tomorrow: CM Gehlot

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Talking about the Mehengai Rahat Camp (inflation relief camps), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that 700 camps would be set up on Monday and then 2,700 camps would be established.

These camps will be orgsed in the state from Monday in which people need to register their names to get the benefits of 10 schemes.

Talking to , Gehlot said, "In the budget we presented, we have given special emphasis to inflation. Tomorrow there will be 700 camps and then 2,700 camps. We want the people to get their registry done there only to get benefits there and then".

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark, Gehlot said that the country's condition is delicate. Agencies are misused and the judiciary is under pressure, he said.

"Country's condition is delicate. Agencies are misused, and the Election Commission of India and the judiciary are under pressure. As Rahul Gandhi became popular through Bharat Jodo Yatra, they (BJP) got worried," he said.

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "They (BJP) revived the case in Surat court according to their needs".

Earlier, a Surat court dismissed the application filed by Rahul Gandhi in which the Congress leader had sought a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case on the 'Modi surname' remark.

Former Wayanad MP will now have to appeal in Gujarat High Court or Supreme Court against the Surat court's order.

The case pertained to a remark Rahul Gandhi made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Following his conviction, Rahul was disqualified as an MP on March 24, as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. Under the ruling, any MP or MLA is automatically disqualified if convicted and sentenced to two years or more.

