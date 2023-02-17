Rajasthan NIA court convicts one terrorist in ISIS case

New Delhi, Feb 17 A special NIA court on Friday convicted one terrorist in the ISIS Jaipur case pertaining to promotion of ISIS ideology.

The court convicted Mohammed Sirajuddin alias Siraj, a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, under Section 120-B IPC, and Sections 13, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case pertains to promotion of the ISIS ideology, which is a proscribed terror organisation, and inciting others over social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram, to become members of the ISIS and indulge in terrorist activities.

"The accused Mohammed Sirajuddin was spreading dis-affection among Muslim youth and inciting them against India in order to execute their violent designs. He actively used online chats and messages to advocate and spread the philosophy of Islamic State in various parts of the world. He also arranged and assisted in organising online discussions and meetings among active ISIS operatives to plan and execute acts of violence & terrorism," said the NIA.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by the court on February 20.

