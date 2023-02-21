Rajasthan: NIA's raids at premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aid in Jodhpur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at the premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Kailash Manju in Jodhpur.

According to sources, Kailash has been a long-time associate of Bishnoi.

On the basis of call records, the NIA teams conducted searches in rural and urban areas of Jodhpur as Bishnoi's network has been active in these areas, sources said.

The role of Bishnoi's henchmen has come to the fore in several cases of extortion, firing and murder, they said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, NIA conducted raids at the premises of gangster Bishnoi's close aid Kulwinder in Gandhidham.

According to sources, Kulwinder has been a longtime associate of Bishnoi. Cases of providing shelter to the people of the Bishnoi gang were also against him.

NIA sources revealed Kulwinder is also connected to international drug syndicates.

In a major crackdown against gangster syndicates, the NIA launched searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicates. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab. In Haryana, NIA carried out raids in Yamuna Nagar's Munda Majra area. In Azad Nagar, the local police force was also present with the NIA team.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor