Rajasthan receives 85 per cent excess rainfall; 94pc of seasonal average already recorded

Jaipur, Aug 1 Rajasthan is witnessing a bountiful monsoon this year. Against a seasonal average of 424 mm, the state has already received 403 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 1, 2025, amounting to 94 per cent of the normal monsoon rainfall. Notably, this is 85 per cent more than the 217 mm average rainfall usually recorded in this period.

The data, recorded at 714 rain gauge stations across the state, reflects a strong monsoon performance and has significantly improved the water storage situation. The official monsoon period continues until September 30.

Thanks to the heavy rainfall, 260 reservoirs have reached their full storage capacity, with water being carefully discharged from 202 dams to manage rising levels.

Authorities are ensuring prior public notification before releasing water. The widespread water availability has brought much-needed relief and enthusiasm, especially among farmers and livestock rearers.

The Central Flood Control Room at Irrigation Bhawan, Jaipur, has been operational 24x7 since June 2025. Staff are monitoring rainfall, dam water levels, and river conditions across the state, maintaining constant coordination with district administrations and neighboring states.

Real-time information on water flow and forecasts is being shared regularly with relevant departments, media, and the public.

Updates and guidelines are issued after reviewing inputs from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Under the close supervision of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, flood control and water management systems have been significantly strengthened.

Alongside the central control room, 41 flood control rooms under the Revenue Department and 36 under the Water Resources Department are actively monitoring the situation. Control rooms are also set up at key dams, staffed round-the-clock in shifts.

Rajasthan’s 693 dams under the Water Resources Department have a total storage capacity of 13,026 MCUM, of which 9,902 MCUM (76 per cent) is currently filled.

Between June 15 and July, an inflow of 4,256 MCUM (32 per cent) was recorded. Of the 23 large dams, with a combined capacity of 8,196 MCUM, about 6,929 MCUM (84 per cent) is filled. In the 670 medium and small dams with a capacity of 4,829 MCUM, around 2,972 MCUM (61 per cent) of water is stored.

The highest rainfall so far this monsoon -- 1,541 mm -- has been recorded at Ummed Sagar in Baran. As of August 1, seven dams in the state are overflowing.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat is personally overseeing the state’s flood and water management response. He has instructed officials to remain on high alert and stay present in the field.

He also urged the public to strictly follow advisories issued by the IMD and district administrations.

“In case of any emergency, citizens should contact their local administration or the nearest flood control room. Avoid going near flowing rivers, streams, or full reservoirs,” said the Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor