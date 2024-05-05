Rajasthan Road Accident: Six Members of Family Killed and Two Others Injured After Car Hits Vehicle in Sawai Madhopur

Six members of a family were killed and two others injured on Sunday, May 5 after their car was hit by a vehicle in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge. The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur.

“Six members of a family were killed and two injured in the accident after an unidentified vehicle hit their car,” Sub-Inspector at Bonli police station, Dharampal Singh, said, reported news agency PTI.

Those killed in the accident are Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam. The injured, Sharma’s children Manan and Deepali, have been hospitalised, they said.

Police searching to arrest the owner of the vehicle that the car. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and it will be conducted after family members arrive.