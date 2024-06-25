Rajasthan to get electricity from Central Generating Stations

Jaipur, June 25 The Union Power Ministry on Monday decided to provide electricity to Rajasthan from the unallocated quota of two regional pools of the Central Generating Stations to ensure uninterrupted power supply as the state continues to reel under intense heat, said officials of the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had recently met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi. Following the meeting, the Union Power Ministry wrote a letter to the Central Electricity Authority on Monday and directed to provide a total of 400 MW of electricity 24 hours a day from the unallocated pool of South and West Regions of the Central Generating Stations to Rajasthan, the officials said, adding that the supply of this unallocated electricity will start from June 26.

"Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, continuous work is being done for energy production and power supply in the state. Recently, a decision was also taken to supply 4 lakh metric tonnes (about 100 racks) of coal stuck in Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan. This coal will increase the coal reserves in the power plants of the state and adequate electricity will be available to the general public," they added.

