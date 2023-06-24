Rajasthan: Two-year-old killed in stone pelting incident by miscreants, investigation underway

Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 24 : In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy was killed in a stone pelting incident by miscreants, in Rajasthan's Dungarpur area, informed officials on Saturday.

According to Chorasi Station Incharge, Amritlal the deceased boy was returning from a marriage with his parents on a bike, when some miscreants started pelting stones near Pohri Khaturat.

"While the family was returning from the marriage miscreants tried to stop the bike and pelted stones yesterday. The stone hit the child's head, resulting in his death. The police have registered a case of murder and started searching for the miscreants," said Amritlal.

The injured was taken to Pohri Hospital in critical condition.

"The police are looking for the miscreants who pelted stones. The post-mortem of the deceased was done and the body was handed over to the family," said officials.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

