Rajasthyan: Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka in Congress list of star campaigners for Phase 1

Jaipur, March 28 The Congress on Thursday evening announced a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan to be held on April 19.

Rajasthan Congress shared the list on its official website, which says the All India Congress Committee has announced star campaigners for the first phase of polling in the state.

The list includes the names of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.

The list also features the names of prominent state leaders such as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Raghu Sharma, and Hemaram Chaudhary, among others.

Twelve out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will go to the polls in the first phase of polling on April 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor