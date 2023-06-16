Rajnath Singh chairs meeting of consultative committee for Ministry of Defence on self-reliance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on 'Self-reliance in Defence Manufacturing' here in Bengaluru on Friday.

During the meeting, the members of the committee from both Houses of Parliament were apprised about the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence and the progress achieved so far.

The defence minister highlighted the government's constant endeavour to enhance the country's security and make the Armed Forces technologically advanced to deal with challenges emanating out of the ever-evolving global scenario.

Terming demand assurance as one of the most important aspects to ensure self-reliance, he stated that a number of decisions the constant increase in the defence budget, including capital outlay; earmarking of a record 75 per cent of defence capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in Financial Year 2023-24 and issuance of positive indigenisation lists had been taken to achieve the Atmanirbhar objectives.

Rajnath Singh asserted that the government's decisions have started to bear fruit and today the country is indigenously manufacturing submarines, fighter jets, helicopters and weapons.

He added that the growing defence industry is not only catering to the domestic requirements, but also fulfilling the security needs of friendly countries.

"In the last financial year, our defence production crossed Rs one lakh crore and exports touched Rs 16,000 crore. This is proof that the defence sector and the nation at large are on the right path," he said.

The Raksha Mantri appreciated that irrespective of the ideology, there has always been a consensus from all quarters towards attaining the goal of complete self-reliance.

"If we wish to make India a defence exporter instead of an importer, we must stand together in every situation with the idea of 'Nation First'. Only then will we be able to achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

