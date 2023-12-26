Rajnath vows to ‘catch from the seabed’ those who attacked Indian ships with drones

Mumbai, Dec 26 Taking a stern view of the recent drone attacks on two ships in the high seas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday warned that they will not be spared and shall be given stringent punishment, as India is playing the role of a Net Security Provider for the entire Indian Ocean Region.

“The Indian Navy has increased surveillance of the seas… India has taken the recent drone attacks on ‘MV Chem Pluto’ in Arabian Sea and ‘MV Sai Baba’ in the Red Sea very seriously. Whoever has carried out these attacks, we will find them even if they are hiding on the sea-bed,” thundered Singh.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar said that presently, India has deployed four latest warships to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant shipping, besides the P8I Aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, Helicopters and Indian Coast Guard Ships, all joining to counter these threats.

The Defence Minister attributed the attacks to the increasing turbulence in the sea “owing to the growing economic clout and strategic power of India which has filled up some forces with jealousy and hatred,” while commissioning the latest and most potent warship, 'Imphal' to the Indian Navy here.

“We are in the role of the NSP for the entire IOR… We will ensure that the maritime trade in this region soars from the sea to the skies. For this, along with other friendly countries, we will keep the sea routes safe and secure for maritime commercial activities,” assured Singh.

The Minister said that earlier, the country faced mostly land-based threats on the country’s western and northern borders, and attention was given to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision underlining the importance of safeguarding the seas and oceans, equal attention is being paid to the Indian Navy.

“If we consider the movement of international goods from the geographical perspectives, due to the Himalayas in the north and a hostile Pakistan in the west, limited trade is possible there, and most of our goods come through the seas,” Singh pointed out.

He said that the newly commissioned warship, INS Imphal reflects India’s growing maritime power, and the vessel would further strengthen the principle of ‘Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya’, or one who rules the water, is the most powerful in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking on the occasion, Navy chief Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar said that the ‘INS Imphal’ will not only tackle physical threats that emanate from the seas, but will also help deter nefarious designs which attempt to sabotage national unity.

“Once commissioned, the ship's crew will comprise personnel from every cross-section of our society, from every region and state of our demographically rich country -- all forged into one strong team that is ready to stake their lives for each other and for our sacred Tiranga, reflecting Bharat's inherent integrity,” said Admiral Kumar.

Towards this aim, the Indian Navy hopes to induct at least one Agniveer from each district, block and village in the country -- both men and women -- from every corner of India.

“We shall upskill them while in service, certify their abilities through educational institutions, inculcate a spirit of nationalism and ensure that they rejoin the civil sector as invaluable assets. The vision is to percolate such a nationalistic workforce across the country,” said Admiral Kumar.

In this context, he said that INS Imphal has a special place in the Indian Navy, the state of Manipur, the entire North-East and India.

He said that the new warship will ‘breathe fire’ upon the enemy as reflected in the ship’s crest, of the Kangla-Sa with a Dragon Head and Lion’s Body, and demonstrate unflinching resolve in the face of adversity.

“It is no surprise that Imphal is the first warship to have successfully undertaken test firing of the BrahMos Surface to Surface Missile, even before her commissioning,” noted the Admiral with a tinge of pride.

In a significant achievement, the Indian Navy has commissioned three warships, the Visakhapatnam in 2021, the Mormogoa in 2022, the Imphal in 2023, and ‘Surat’ is expected to join in 2024, making it four in a row in four years.

