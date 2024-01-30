Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Revokes Suspension of 11 Opposition MPs Ahead of Budget Session 2024

In a significant development, ahead of Budget Session 2024, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, January 30, invoked the authority vested in him to revoke the suspension of all 11 members of the House, enabling them to attend the Special address by the President to be held on 31st January 2024 on the first day of the Budget Session.

According to the Sources, the Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee holds 11 suspended MPs guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the House. This decision comes after weeks of deliberations and hearings regarding the MPs' conduct during the Winter Session of Parliament in December 2023.

Rajya Sabha chairman revokes suspension of 11 opposition MPs who were held guilty of breach of privilege by House panel: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

MPs were suspended due to their alleged unruly behaviour and disruption of proceedings during the Winter Session of Parliament 2023. Several MPs, primarily from opposition parties, raised slogans and displayed placards demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on a security breach issue. This led to their suspension from the House for various durations.

The Privileges Committee, comprising members from both ruling and opposition parties, was tasked with investigating the matter and recommending appropriate action. After hearing arguments from the suspended MPs and other witnesses, the committee has now reportedly concluded its inquiry and found them guilty of breach of privilege and contempt.