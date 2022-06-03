Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Five candidates including Misa Bharati win unopposed

The first result of Rajya Sabha has come! Five candidates including Misa Bharati won unopposed. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates Misa Bharti and Fayyaz Ahmed have won Rajya Sabha seats. Along with these two, the winning candidates of NDA were given certificates in Bihar Assembly. Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi was also present in the assembly along with Misa Bharti.JD (U) ‘s Khiru Mahto and BJP’s Shambhu Sharan Patel and Satish Chandra Dubey have also been declared winners. Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, JD (U) national president Lalan Singh and other leaders were present while handing over the certificates.Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) national president Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmad were finalised as party nominees for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on June 10.