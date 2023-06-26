Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away at 74

June 26, 2023

Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away at 74

New Delhi [India], June 26 : BJP Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passed away on Monday morning at a hospital, said his son Pranshu Dubey.

Hardwar Dubey was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was a sitting MP in the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha MP passed away this morning at the age of 74 at a hospital in Delhi. He was running ill for some time and was brought to Delhi for treatment.

His body will be brought back from Delhi to Agra today.

