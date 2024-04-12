Ram Lalla To Celebrate Birthday in Grand Temple After 500 Years on This Ram Navami, Says Amit Shah (Watch)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, asserted that after 500 years, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday in his grand temple instead of a tent on this Ram Navami. SP, BSP, and Congress—all three kept opposing the temple. PM Modi built the temple and has done the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

They were sent the invitation for January 22, but they rejected it as they have the fear of their vote bank. Those who have opposed the construction of the temple for years didn't have the moral courage to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, said Amit Shah.

Watch:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | While speaking at a public meeting in Moradabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "After 500 years, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday in his grand temple instead of a tent on this Ramnavami. SP, BSP, Congress, all three kept opposing the temple.… pic.twitter.com/NW4u71Ciut — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

Special rituals will be held in Ayodhya next month during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri that will culminate in Ram Navami on April 17.This will be the first Chaitra Navratri after the opening of the Ram temple.The celebrations will begin on April 9 with the commencement of Navratri.The district administration will focus on controlling the crowd and making elaborate security arrangements to make sure no untoward incident takes place during this festive period.