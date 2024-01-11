Ram Mandir: Gujarat Passengers Enact Ramayana Characters, Board First Flight to Ayodhya

Anticipation for the symbolic cremation ceremony of Lord Ram has reached a fever pitch in this ancient city, where preparations are in full swing for the January 22nd event. The atmosphere crackles with excitement, palpable in the city's vibrant decorations and the early arrival of dignitaries.

Adding to the fervor, devotees at Gujarat airport were recently seen dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman, transforming the transit hub into a lively stage for their enthusiastic enactment. Videos of their performance have spread joy and devotion online, further fueling the anticipation for the grand ceremony.

#WATCH | Gujarat: As the first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad, passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/3EviO4mxzV — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

The entire nation is eagerly awaiting this historic event, expecting a spectacular display of faith, tradition, and cultural celebration. The coronation ceremony holds immense significance for Ayodhya, marking a special chapter in its history and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of its people.