Ram Mandir Inauguration: Champat Rai Provides Key Insights on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

The much awaited moment for the entire nation is rapidly approaching, as the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya Ram Temple is scheduled to begin on January 22nd. Invitations have been extended to esteemed saints from various religious traditions, ensuring a diverse representation of spiritual leaders. The General Secretary Champat Rai of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has provided a significant update on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

While giving speech GS Champat Rai stated, " Inside Ram temple's 'Garbh Griha', PM Modi, RSS chief, UP CM, Nritya Gopal ji Maharaj, UP Governor and all temple trustees will remain present. Over 150 saints, experts from different fields and Padma awardees have also been invited to the program."

Meanwhile, approximately 4,000 saints from various sects have been extended invitations to partake in the upcoming event. Noteworthy figures such as Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and influential spiritual leaders from Sikh and Buddhist communities have also received invitations. Invitations have been extended to key personalities across diverse fields, including Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, representatives from media houses, sports personalities, farmers, and members of the art world. Furthermore, veteran journalists active from 1984 to 1992 and the families of Karsewaks have also been invited to be a part of this momentous occasion.

The meticulous crafting of the idols of Rama Lala is currently underway, entrusted to the skilled hands of three sculptors—Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj, and Satyanarayan Pandey. The selection process will focus on capturing the tender essence of a five-year-old child. Rituals for the consecration ceremony are scheduled to commence on January 16, with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid ji from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit ji overseeing the Pran Pratishtha Puja. Following the consecration ceremony, a 48-day cycle of mandala puja (ritualistic worship) will unfold under the esteemed guidance of Vishwaprasann Teerth Ji.