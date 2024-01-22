Ram Mandir Inauguration: Comprehensive Security Measures Implemented in Ayodhya for Grand Event

A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. About 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence are keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at the venue.

Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, drowning incidents and disasters like earthquakes have also been deployed for the mega event.

Today marks the auspicious occasion when the newly-built Ram Mandir will be consecrated in a momentous ceremony. To set the stage for this monumental event, artists have graced the surroundings with vibrant folk dances, adding a cultural flourish to the festivities ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22. The seven-day rituals for the ceremony began a week earlier on January 16 and will conclude with the pran pratishtha event.