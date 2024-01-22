Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Begins: PM Modi Performs Rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

On Monday, January 22, the city of Ayodhya witnessed a momentous occasion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to participate in the highly anticipated Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. PM Modi undertook the sacred rituals, marking a significant chapter in the journey towards the realisation of the Ram Mandir.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathisthapic.twitter.com/vvbxzcYdrJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

PM Modi clad in traditional attire and reached the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Following this, he will go on to address a rally in the temple town. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with the Prime Minister at its helm, also symbolizes the fulfilment of a longstanding promise to the Indian people.

Pran Pratistha is the act which transforms an idol into a deity, giving it the capacity to accept prayers and grant boons. For this, the statue has to go through various stages. The number of steps involved will depend on the scale of the ceremony.