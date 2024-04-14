Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Arrested Accused Wanted To Bomb More Places in South India

Two suspected terrorists who were arrested along with the bomber of White Field's Rameswaram cafe bomb blast have revealed an alarming fact that they were preparing to carry out horrific explosions in many parts of the country apart from the state. Arrested suspect planning further bomb blasts in many more states of South India including Karnataka.National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials said militants are trained in bomb-making, the art of escape and travel map was ready in advance.

The judge remanded the two suspected terrorists to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for 10 days. Bomber Mussavir Shazeb Hussain and mastermind Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha, who were arrested in Kolkata, were brought to the Koramangala judge's residence at 10.30 am today, and the judge remanded them to NIA custody for 10 days.

10 days in NIA custody

Intensive interrogation was conducted in the nearby interrogation cell. Abdul Mateen Taha and Mussavir Shazeb Hussain, who were arrested in Kolkata yesterday, were brought to Bengaluru International Airport by an Indigo flight from Subhash Chandra Bose Airport, Kolkata at 12:45 midnight. In the wake of bringing in terrorists, high security was made at the Kempegowda airport in Bengaluru. A transit warrant was obtained to bring suspected militants from West Bengal. Appearing before the Koramangala Magistrate's Court, counsel Prasanna Kumar argued for the NIA. The two suspects were tipped off by suspected terrorist Muzameel Sharif. He talked about Abdul Mateen Taha and Mussavir Shazeb Hussain and gave a hint about their travel history. He informed that the accused had gone towards Kolkata. Muzameel Sharif was taken into custody twice by the NIA and interrogated in connection with the bomb blasts. During the second interrogation, he gave hints about Abdul Mateen and Mussavir Shazeb Hussain. Acting on Muzameel's information, the NIA and the police conducted a lightning operation and arrested the suspects in West Bengal. Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, and West Bengal police joined hands in the operation. The NIA is gathering maximum information through various dimensions about the involvement of these two.

Suspected terrorists Mussavir Shazeb Hussain and Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha, who exploded a bomb in Rameswaram cafe and escaped from state to state for 43 days and were caught early yesterday morning, have said that they have plotted to explode in many places. The NIA officials have conducted an intensive inquiry into the place where the suspected terrorists made the bomb, who helped them, why Rameswaram cafe was chosen, and where they were planning to detonate 8 more intense bombs.

The accused were walking around with different names. They were using fake Aadhaar cards to hide their identity. Finally, the use of this fake card is one of the main reasons behind the arrest of the accused. Illegal Bangla immigrants in Odisha and West Bengal mostly use fake Aadhaar cards, which is widespread. So it was suspected that they might be in these parts. The NIA operation continued based on this suspicion. The accused, who had been hiding in Kolkata for the past 12 days, were changing lodges and hotels without staying at one place like in Midhinapur, Kolkata, and used to change their accommodation every two to three days.

Abdul Taha, who was an engineering graduate, knew bomb-making. He was also training others in this matter. It is known that Mussavir placed the homemade bomb in Rameswaram cafe. Bomber Mussavir Shazeb Hussain hails from a middle-class family in Tirthahalli. Only mother lives in Tirthahalli and the house is rented.

Cafe Blast Mastermind Abdul Mateen Taha's father was a soldier who fought for the country. He died a year ago. Taha is a very smart engineering graduate who completed his high school in Theerthahalli and completed his engineering degree in Bangalore. He came in contact with terrorists when he came to Bangalore. Being the only son of his parents, he was an expert in making IED bombs. Mateen Taha, who is also the mastermind of the Mangalore cooker blast and Shimoga trial blasts, has been missing for the past four years. Earlier, NIA had announced a reward of three lakhs for finding him.