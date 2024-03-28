Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Arrests Key Accused Muzammil Shareef After Raids at Multiple Locations

An explosion rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1, leaving at least nine individuals injured. This attack shook not only Bangaluru but entire nation. The case is transferred to NIA. Various clips of blast suspect are circulated on social media, he has been spotted in different areas. Massive raids were organized across multiple locations in three states to locate some key related to bomb blast. As per the ANI report National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key conspirator related to blast.

The person is identified as Muzammil Shareef was picked up and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh. NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case...Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash.