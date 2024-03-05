Ranchi Court Summons Hemant Soren Over Alleged Non-Compliance with ED Notices in Land Acquisition Case

The court in the jurisdiction has issued a summons for the appearance of the detained former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, next month. The summons is based on the prima facie determination of his culpability for disregarding notices issued by the Enforcement Directorate. This pertains to an ongoing money laundering investigation associated with an alleged land grab case.

The agency had lodged a complaint against the prominent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) figure some time ago, alleging that he had not complied with the investigation despite being summoned seven times. The first summons was issued to him on August 14 of the previous year.

He should be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code's section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in its complaint.

Following a second round of interrogation at his official residence in Ranchi, Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 on charges related to money laundering. He stepped down as the chief minister prior to his arrest. The 48-year-old JMM leader is currently in judicial custody.



