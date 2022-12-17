Rape victim attacked in Rajkot, threatened to withdraw complaint

Rajkot, Dec 17 A day after a 37-year-old rape victim was allegedly attacked with a knife in Rajkot, the police on Saturday asked her to lodge a complaint against the three miscreants after the CCTV footage of the incident was circulated on the social media.

According to the victim, her husband had borrowed Rs 50,000 from a private financier named Ajitsinh Chavda and his business partner in February this year. After the victim's husband, who's an auto-rickshaw driver, failed to repay the loan amount, he was asked to pay Rs 1,500 daily as interest to Chavda.

The victim alleged that when her husband failed to pay the interest, Chavda barged into their house, raped her and filmed the act.

In the same month, the accused allegedly took the victim to a temple and forcefully put 'Sindoor' on her forehead and proclaimed her to be his wife. Subsequently, the accused visited the victim's house several times and raped her.

After the Rajkot Taluka police refused to lodge a complaint, the victim approached the court, which directed the police to file her rape complaint.

On Thursday, the police asked the victim to record her statement but simultaneously also informed the accused, the victim alleged.

After Chavda came to know that a complaint will be lodged against him, he along with his two associates allegedly approached the victim's husband on Friday evening. Chavda initially lured him with the promise of paying money to his wife as well as exempting him from repaying the loan amount.

However, when the accused saw the victim, he along with his aides reportedly attacked her with a knife due to which she suffered injuries on her arm.

