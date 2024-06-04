Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for general public ahead of swearing-in-ceremony

New Delhi, June 4 Following the preparation for the forthcoming event of the swearing-in-ceremony of the Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the visit in Circuit -1 will remain closed for the general public from June 5 to 9, an official said on Tuesday.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is also expected to be held on Wednesday, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The counting of votes cast for the Lok Sabha elections is now in its final phase and the BJP has emerged as the single largest party.

“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts,” the PM added.

--IANS

ssh/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor