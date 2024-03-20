Rashtriya Janata Dal Authorises Lalu Prasad To Decide Lok Sabha Candidates, Seek New Allies

The president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lalu Prasad, was granted the authority to make decisions regarding the party's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, he was tasked with assessing the potential of forming alliances with new political partners.

Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the principal national general secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), announced this decision following gatherings of the party's state parliamentary party and national parliamentary party.

After both meetings, a one-line proposal was moved that the party president be authorised to decide on candidates as well as explore possibilities of tie-ups with like-minded parties, said Siddiqui.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday, March 16.

ECI chief Rajiv Kumar made the announcement at a press conference held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. The General Elections are scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases across the country. Counting votes will take place on June 4, marking the culmination of the electoral process.