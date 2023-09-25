Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Nitish govt over brutal assault on Dalit woman

Patna, Sep 25 Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the brutal assault on a Mahadalit woman in Mosimpur village on the outskirts of Patna on Monday.

“The district administration is deliberately not taking action on the 'Dabang' men. NItish Kumar may say anything but frequent murders, loots, kidnapping, rape and forcible acts of 'dabang' men are continuously taking place in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is silent on it. The brutalisation of the Mahadalit woman was absolutely wrong and unfortunate,” Prasad said.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the officials to act quickly in this case. However, Patna Police have failed to arrest any of the accused so far.

A Mahadalit woman of Mosimpur village under Khusrupur police station was kidnapped by a 'Dabang' person Pramod Singh who took her to his house. As per the claim of the victim, Pramod Singh and his men stripped her clothes and brutally assaulted her in a naked stage. She also claimed that accused's son Anshu Singh had urinated in her mouth. She somehow escaped from the house of the accused and reached home. The other relatives alerted the police officers who had rescued the woman from the village.

The victim had borrowed Rs 1500 on the interest from Pramod Singh a few months ago and returned the money with interest. But the accused was demanding more interest from her which she denied. As Pramod was harassing and threatening her for a naked parade in public, she lodged a complaint with Khusrupur police station.

Following her complaint, the cops asked Pramod Singh to join the probe in the police station. He went to the police station on Saturday for questioning. After returning home, the accused reached the house of the victim in the night and kidnapped her with the help of his supporters.

