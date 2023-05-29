"Reach of social media is vast...": UP CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the scope of print media is limited, whereas the reach of social media is vast and limitless.

"In this situation, social media can be used to spread the word about how India has changed over the past nine years," he added.

Addressing social media influencers in a program organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP), Yogi Adityanath said, "About 20 years ago, print media was dominant. Then the electronic media appeared. At first, there weren't many news channels, but over time, that number grew. At the same time, social media and digital media have seen rapid growth over the past seven to eight years."

The CM continued by saying that, in contrast to the past, when people would read the morning newspaper to learn about events happening in the country and abroad, now the news of the country and the world is reaching people every moment through social media.

"Smartphones have made it easier, but it is also being misused. In such a scenario, only those who use it properly will be able to stay in the digital revolution. The rest of them will come and go. Maintaining your credibility is crucial in this regard," Yogi said.

Emphasising that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's stature has increased on the global stage, the CM said, "Social media has also played an important role in this."

Yogi pointed out that the largest number of yoga classes are currently taking place in China as a result of social media. Additionally, AYUSH has spread throughout the globe, and Ayurveda is becoming more and more popular.

"Who better than Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri can explain how difficult it would have been to improve the nation's diplomatic and diplomatic relations nine years ago," Yogi remarked.

The CM emphasized that the potential of India is now being seen by the world, which we must promote through social media, and that for this reason "We have to analyze so that the credibility and authenticity of what we are showing to the world remains."

CM Yogi asserted that the assessment of the person working on the ground is accurate, as you must have seen in the exit polls. In six years, 54 lakh poor people in the state were given houses. Create 30-second videos of them and spread them widely on social media to let everyone know how a scheme came to be the basis of economic self-reliance. This is just an example. Making such schemes go 'viral' on social media can bring a change in the lives of a large number of people.

The Chief Minister said that the Muslim population in Uttar Pradesh would be 19 to 20 per cent while the number of Muslim beneficiaries in the schemes is 35 per cent, which shows that the government is connecting everyone with development without any discrimination.

"The world should be made aware of this reality via social media so that those who attempt to defame the nation on a global scale will keep their mouths shut. Let the world know that the double-engine government does not do politics of 'appeasement' but works for the empowerment of every citizen," he added.

