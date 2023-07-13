Red fort to remain closed for visitors till July 14: ASI 

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The Archaeologrcal Survey of lndia on Thursday announced that Red Fort will remain close for the general public and visitors on second half of July 13 to July 14 due to heavy monsoon and rainfall in the national captial.

"ln exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeologrcal Survey of lndia hereby direct that the Red Fort, Delhi shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from 2nd half of 13th to 14th July, 2023 due to heavy monsoon and rail fall. This issue with the approval of DG, ASI," the official notification read.

Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in the national capital on Thursday predicted light to moderate intensity rain in South-West Delhi and adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi (Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi) and NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar), Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Pahasu (U.P.) during next 2 hours," RWFC said.

Meanwhile, requesting Delhiites residing in flood-affected areas to not leave their houses if not essential, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Yamuna River's water level will peak by 3-4 pm Thursday and then start receding.

Earlier today water reached on the Ring Road at the backside of the Red Fort on Thursday as the Yamuna river continued to flow above danger level, and all the shops around Kashmere Gate here will remain closed until Sunday due to the flood situation.

Today at 6 pm, the water level of River Yamuna was recorded at 208.66 metres.

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara, while the area near Nigam Bodh Ghat was also flooded.

Traffic on the GT Karnal Road in the national capital was also thrown out of gear as the Yamuna waters breached the warning mark.

