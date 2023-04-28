Register cases over hate speeches even if no complaint is made SC tells states

The Supreme Court which is hearing petitions on hate speeches in India has directed all the States and Union Territories to ensure that as and when any hate speech is made, they shall take suo moto action for registration of FIR even without any complaints. The apex court warned delay in registering hate speech cases will be treated as contempt of court and termed hate speech a serious offence, capable of affecting secular fabric of country. The top court was hearing a bunch of petitions on hate speech crimes when it passed the order. The bench had earlier sought a response from the state of Maharashtra on a contempt petition filed alleging failure to take action against hate speeches.

The order passed by the top court in October 2022 for suo motu registration of FIR in hate speech cases was passed against Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand governments. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court quashed the summons issued to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray by a court in Bokaro in an alleged hate speech case, and stated that faith and religion are more resilient and cannot be hurt or provoked by the views of an individual. While hearing the case, Justice Jasmeet Singh said the unity of India lies in "coexistence" of its various religions, faiths and languages, and that religion and faith, which have and will survive for centuries, are not as fragile as human beings.