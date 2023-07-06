Released from jail, UP man attacks minor complainant

Jalaun, July 6 A man, released from jail two days ago on bail, allegedly threw acid-like substance on the minor girl on whose complaint he was arrested earlier in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, said police.The victim in the complaint filed with the police on Wednesday said that when the accused attacked her, she ducked, and the substance fell on her hand which was scalded.

The victim had lodged an FIR against the accused Man Singh last month, alleging harassment. The girl's mother said Man Singh was released on bail on Monday.

The complainant said that when she was at the house with her 15-year-old daughter, Man Singh and his brother Maharaj Singh allegedly threw acid on her.

Circle officer, Jalaun, Ravindra Gautam said the substance which was thrown on the girl was inflammable but not acid.

