Reliance Industries Leads Gains in Indian Stock Market, Investors Pocket Rs 50,000 Crore

Last week, the Indian stock market experienced ups and downs. Out of the top 10 companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, seven saw a decrease in their market capitalization, while three companies brought significant profits to investors. Leading the pack was Reliance Industries, headed by Mukesh Ambani, which maintained its position at the top.

Reliance's Huge Gain

According to PTI, investors in Reliance Industries Limited, one of the most valuable companies in the country, made around Rs 50,000 crore in the last week. During this period, Reliance's market capitalization (Reliance MCap) increased by Rs 47,021.59 crore and the company's value reached Rs 17,35,194.85 crore.

Other Gaining Companies

In addition to Reliance Industries, the market value of two other companies also increased. These include Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and the largest private sector bank HDFC Bank. During this period, HUL's MCap increased by Rs 12,241.37 crore to Rs 6,05,043.25 crore, while HDFC Bank's market capitalization increased by Rs 11,049.74 crore to Rs 12,68,143.20 crore.