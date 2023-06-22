"Remarkable feat..": PM Modi congratulates Surat as it sets new Guinness World Record on Yoga Day event

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (local time), congratulated Surat for setting the Guinness world record for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session in one place.

PM Modi responded to a tweet by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulating Surat for the achievement.

Congratulating Sanghavi, PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations Surat! A remarkable feat."

Congratulations Surat! A remarkable feat. https://t.co/AM2yoWTZu1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

In his tweet, Harsh Sanghavi said that Surat had set the highest Guinness record for people gathered for a yoga session on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, with more than one lakh attendees.

"More than one lakh people took part in the event. This remarkable feat is the testament of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's clarion call for #YogaForAll," he tweeted.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of Yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year, the theme of Yoga Day was 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' i.e., Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family. It emphasised the spirit of Yoga, which unites everyone and takes them in stride.

PM Modi, on the occasion, led a special Yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga.

People from more than 180 countries were seen performing asanas on their Yoga mats. Apart from PM Modi, India's permanent envoy to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the 77th United Nations General President Csaba Korosi were among the dignitaries attending the event.

Earlier at the event, PM Modi laid floral tributes to the recently installed bust of

Mahatma Gandhi on the lawns of the UN headquarters.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to interact with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

