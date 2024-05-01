Repolling at one booth in Ajmer on Thursday, 753 voters eligible to exercise franchise

Jaipur, May 1 As many as 753 people are eligible to cast their vote during the repolling, necessitated after a register got misplaced, at a polling booth in the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta on Wednesday said that the repolling will be held on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the booth located in room number 1 of polling station number 195, Government Higher Secondary School, Nandsi of Masuda Assembly constituency.

Voting was held in the Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 during the second phase.

"All necessary preparations for voting have been completed. Voter slips have been distributed by local BLOs. The provisions of the code of conduct will be followed in the concerned area. Also, Section 144 has been clamped," the CEO said.

Gupta further said that after voting, the election material will be collected at Government Polytechnic College, Makhupura, Ajmer.

Immediately after the collection of material, the scrutiny of voting documents will be done in the presence of the election observer in the district election hall of the administrative building located at the college at 9 p.m. Candidates and their election agents will also be present during the process.

