Reports of bomb being planted a Patna Junction create chaos, probe on
By ANI | Published: December 20, 2022 12:33 AM 2022-12-20T00:33:03+5:30 2022-12-20T06:05:02+5:30
Reports that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction created chaos on Monday.
As soon as the information was received, railway officials were on high alert and a police team swung into action. They started a search operation and investigation.
The police called it a rumour but an investigation is being done.
Patna Railway Junction, station in-charge, Ranjit Kumar said, "We have not received information about finding any bomb. We are also conducting a special investigation."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor