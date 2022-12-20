Reports of bomb being planted a Patna Junction create chaos, probe on

Reports that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction created chaos on Monday.

As soon as the information was received, railway officials were on high alert and a police team swung into action. They started a search operation and investigation.

The police called it a rumour but an investigation is being done.

Patna Railway Junction, station in-charge, Ranjit Kumar said, "We have not received information about finding any bomb. We are also conducting a special investigation."

( With inputs from ANI )

