Republic Day 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address NCC participants virtually ahead of Republic day

Republic day is the day on which the Constitution of India came to light. Republic Day is a national holiday in India, when the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26, January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

Every year the country celebrates this day as a festival of India but from the past two years due to covid surge we are unfortunately not celebrating this day. This year also due to the rise in corona infections the rallies and events will be held according to covid protocols.

And Ahead of Republic day Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be virtually addressing participants of NCC Republic Day Camp 2022. He will follow the covid protocols and will hold a virtual conference via video call. However, The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950 with a democratic government system, completing the country's transition towards becoming an independent republic.

