Republic Day 2024: Jana Gana Mana Adopted as National Anthem on This Day in 1950

On January 24, 1950, India adopted Rabindranath Tagore's stirring hymn "Jana Gana Mana" as its national anthem. Originally composed in Bengali, the anthem was first sung on December 27, 1911, during the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress. Originally composed in Bengali as Jana Gana Mana Adhinayaka, the song was later translated into Hindi. It stands as a hymn that exalts the Indian nation and its people, urging them to come together and strive for the collective objective of building a robust and prosperous nation.



Watch Jan Gan Man' in the original voice of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore



The adoption of Jana Gana Mana as the national anthem held immense significance in Indian history, signifying the shift from British colonial rule to an independent nation. This anthem represents the unity amid diversity among the people of India and serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation's freedom fighters.

The anthem consists of five stanzas, with the first stanza officially recognized as the national anthem, commonly performed on national occasions. It begins with the words Jana Gana Mana Adhinayaka Jaya He, approximately translating to Victory to thee, O Lord of the People, Ruler of the minds of all people. Guided by the Government of India, Jana Gana Mana is to be played or sung with respect and reverence on various national occasions, including Republic Day, Independence Day, and other important events.