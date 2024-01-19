Republic Day 2024: MHA Urges States, UTs to Dispose Paper Flags With Dignity After National Events

Ahead of the Republic Day celebration on January 26, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the states and the Union territories (UTs) to strictly comply with the provisions under relevant sections of laws to ensure and maintain the dignity of the Tricolour. Referring to the Flag Code of India 2002 and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, the Ministry advised that the public should wave the national flag made of paper on occasions of crucial national importance, including cultural and sports events.

"Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag," the letter said. The MHA has also requested the states, UTs, government ministries, and departments to undertake a mass awareness programme in this regard and give it wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media.

The Ministry issued the letter on Friday, January 19, to all the chief secretaries, administrators of all state governments and UT administrations, and secretaries of all ministries and departments of the government of India. The letter mentioned that the Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India and hence should occupy a position of honour and that there is universal affection and respect for and loyalty to the National flag.

"Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organizations and agencies of the government, regarding laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag," it pointed. The Ministry also informed through it that copy of 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971' and 'Flag Code of India, 2002 (as amended in 2021 and 2022)' which governs the use, hoisting, display of National Flag, are available on this its website www.imha.gov.in. "As per clause (x) of Paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events," the letter said.