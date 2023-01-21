Republic Day parade: Air operations officer Lt Commander Disha Amrith to lead Indian Navy contingent

Lt Commander Disha Amrith will lead the Indian Navy’s Republic Day contingent of 144 young sailors and its tableau will showcase the ‘Nari Shakti’ in force. She is a naval air operations official posted at a strategic base.According to PTI, Navy officials said three women and five men Agniveers will also participate in the parade at Kartavya Path. Besides Amrith, another officer - Sub Lt Valli Meena S — will be among the three platoon commanders of the naval contingent.

29-year-old Amrith – an Engineering student from BMS College of Engineering in Karnataka - was part of the National Cadet Corps’s Republic Day team in 2008. It was at this time that she dreamt of being part of the marching contingents of one of the three services at the celebrations in Delhi some day. Disha Amrit hails from Mangaluru and joined the Navy in 2016. She was posted at a key naval facility in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after completing her training in 2017.