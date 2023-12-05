Revanth Reddy’s supporters stage protest outside Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad, Dec 5 Supporters of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday staged a protest outside the hotel where newly-elected Congress MLAs are camping in Hyderabad.

Agitated over the delay in naming Revanth Reddy as the chief minister, they squatted in front of Ellaa Hotel in Gachibowli and raised slogans of ‘Revanth CM’.

A couple of the protestors also tried to immolate themselves. However, police personnel acted swiftly to stop them and whisked them away.

A group of supporters had staged a similar protest outside Raj Bhavan on Monday night where all the arrangements were made for swearing-in of the chief minister but the plans were put on hold due to reported lack of consensus among MLAs on who should be the chief minister.

Police have stepped up the security after the incident. The newly-elected MLAs have been camping at the hotel since Friday evening.

The name of Revanth Reddy as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader is likely to be announced at the CLP meeting scheduled to be held this evening.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is also the AICC observer, is returning to Hyderabad and he will make the announcement in the CLP meeting.

Shivakumar had left for Delhi on Monday night to apprise the high command of the decision taken at the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs and their opinion.

Congress MP and former president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Uttam Kumar Reddy also met Shivakumar in Delhi

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the dissolved Assembly, was also in Delhi to meet the central leaders.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and other leaders at his residence, where the name of the leader was finalised.

A meeting of newly-elected MLAs held in Hyderabad on Monday morning had authorised Mallikarjun Kharge to name the leader of the CLP.

However, till late Monday there was no announcement from the leadership, causing anxiety among supporters of Revanth Reddy, who is the front-runner for the top post.

After the CLP meeting, Shivakumar along with other AICC observers Deepa Das Munshi, Dr Ajoy Kumar, K. J. George and K. Muraleedharan had held individual meetings with all 64 legislators to take their opinion.

