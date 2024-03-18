Rewari Factory Blast: Police Register Case After Boiler Blast Injures 40 Workers at Manufacturing Facility

The police initiated legal proceedings concerning the boiler explosion incident at a spare parts manufacturing plant in Rewari, Haryana, which resulted in injuries to 40 workers. The case has resulted in the booking of the contractor and additional individuals. The police confirmed that an FIR was filed at the Dharuhera police station on Sunday.

The police reported that approximately 40 workers sustained burn injuries in the explosion at the manufacturing facility located in the Dharuhera industrial area on Saturday. Nineteen workers with severe injuries have been hospitalized at PGIMS-Rohtak, while ten others are receiving treatment at a trauma center in Rewari. Additional injured individuals are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera.

One of the injured workers was discharged late on Saturday. Officials on Sunday said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a probe under a subdivisional magistrate. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

The complainant revealed that he was employed via Shivam, a contractor. At the time of the incident, approximately 60-70 workers were inside the factory premises when a blast occurred in the boiler dust collector. "There were two previous instances of blasts in the dust collector, but fortunately, no injuries were sustained on those occasions. However, these incidents were reported to the factory's contractor and other relevant authorities, emphasizing the need for proper repairs to avoid any potential accidents in the future," stated Raj Kumar in his complaint.

A doctor at a district hospital said preliminary treatment was given to the injured. Later, those with more than 50 per cent burn injures were shifted to PGIMS-Rohtak.