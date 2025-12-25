Rewa's Bagheli was close to Vajpayee's heart: HM Shah

Rewa, Dec 25 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Rewa's Bagheli was close to the heart of ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and he often spoke in that language.

Home Minister Shah made this remark addressing the farmers' conference in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, during which he inaugurated the state government's programme 'Natural Farming Project'.

'Bagheli' is a local language of the Baghelkhand region (Rewa, Sidhi, Satna districts) of Madhya Pradesh, and it is similar to 'Avadhi' and 'Bhojpuri'. Rewa shares its border with Uttar Pradesh from three directions - Allahabad (Prayag), Mirzapur-Banaras and Chitrakoot.

Before addressing the programme, HM Shah inspected a 'Gaushala' (cow shelter) through e-carts and observed the exhibition organised by the Agriculture Department at Basaman Mama area in Rewa.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, who hails from Rewa, State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and some other local BJP leaders joined the event.

Notably, the Basaman Mama 'gaushala', which accommodates more than 7,000 cows, was established to provide shelter for abandoned cows.

Rewa's event was part of Chief Minister Yadav's vision for agricultural growth and the promotion of natural farming in 2026.

Notably, after completion of two years dedicated to Women Empowerment (2024-25) and Industrial Growth (2025-26) of his government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared 2026 as the Agriculture Year.

Under this initiative, efforts will be coordinated to increase farmers' income, promote climate-resilient natural farming, ensure fair prices for crops, focus on technological improvements and agriculture through digital initiatives.

Madhya Pradesh ranks first in maize and soybean production and second in wheat, urad, lentil, chickpea, mustard, total oilseeds, pulses, cereals, and coarse grains production in the country.

The Madhya Pradesh government has procured 2.41 crore metric tonnes of grains from 48.51 lakh farmers over the past two years, with payments of Rs 81,767 crore credited directly to farmers' accounts.

To support farmers in case of crop loss due to natural calamities, the state government has paid claims worth Rs 1,243.54 crore to 77 lakh farmers over the past two years.

Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides Rs 6,000 to farmers, and the state government also provides Rs 6,000. Since April 2025, a total of Rs 65,756 crore has been disbursed to 1.61 crore farmers under the combined scheme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor