Rhino population in Assam's Kaziranga increases by over 8%

Guwahati, March 29 The population of one-horned rhinos or Indian rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has increased by 8.28 per cent in four years, officials said on Tuesday, citing the latest census conducted on March 25-28.

Kaziranga Director Jatindra Sarma said that in the 14th rhino population estimation/census, conducted on March 25 to 28, it is estimated that a total of 2,613 rhinos living in the Unesco world heritage site against 2,413 rhinos enumerated in the previous census in 2018.

Talking to over phone, the senior Indian Forest Service officer said that of the total of 2,613 rhinos, 1,823 are adult

