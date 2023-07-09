River Jhelum swells as rains lash J-K, IMD issues red alert

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 : Heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir led to a rise in the water level of River Jhelum, triggering panic among locals living on the banks and other adjoining areas.

A local toldthat water level increased in River Jhelum, and also appealed the administration to intervene.

"People living on the banks of the Jhelum River have started to panic. The Jammu and Kashmir government should come forward and help them. You have seen the water level rising. It has rained continuously here," he said.

Srinagar Meteorological Centre had on Saturday predicted flash floods, landslides and mudslides for the next two days.

"Impact Based Heavy Rainfall Warning for J&K: Record breaking Rain has occurred at many places of J&K & its still raining. Hence the Risk of Flash Flood, Landslide, Mudslide is High. STAY ALERT FOR NXT 2 DAYS," tweeted Srinagar Meteorological Centre on Saturday.

The weather department on Saturday in a tweet predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Ramban, Doda, Samba, and Kathu and issued an alert for the next 24 hours.

The rainfall will likely decrease from South Kashmir, it further said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. "Heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) expected on July 9, beware of flash floods and landslides. Stay safe," tweeted IMD.

The Weather Department has also advised the local people to avoid vulnerable structures and areas prone to waterlogging.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor