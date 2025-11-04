RJD, Shahabuddin family responsible for terror in Siwan: Assam CM in Bihar

Patna, Nov 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the RJD and the family of former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, accusing them of spreading terror in Siwan and urging voters to reject them.

Speaking at a rally in Raghunathpur, Sarma claimed the Shahabuddin family had set a Guinness World Record for murders in the area and called on residents to unite behind the NDA and Nitish Kumar to erase this stain.

Without naming the RJD candidate directly, he stated that all the Osamas will be eliminated from Bihar and the country.

“After winning the election, all Osama bin Ladens in our country will be eliminated one by one. Our country belongs to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Mother Sita, and Lakshman; this country can never be the country of Osama Bin Laden,” Sarma said.

Sarma recalled the Ram Temple movement to argue that Lalu and Mulayam had created hurdles, but now the country has leaders — he named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah — who can deliver such change.

The Raghunathpur seat has become a high-profile, three-way contest: RJD has fielded Osama Shahab, son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, while the Janata Dal (United) has nominated Vikas Kumar Singh, and Jan Suraj has fielded Rahul Kirti.

In Mohiuddin Nagar assembly constituency in Samastipur, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday made a major political pitch during an election rally and said that if the NDA returns to power in Bihar, Mohiuddin Nagar will be renamed as Mohan Nagar.

Addressing an NDA rally at Mohiuddin Nagar High School ground in support of BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh, CM Yogi said the BJP-led governments have already changed names such as Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh — and similar decisions will be taken in Bihar as well.

CM Yogi also reiterated his UP model of action against the mafia and said that after taking action against criminals in Bihar, their confiscated properties would be distributed among the poor.

He targeted RJD and Congress and said those who presided over jungle raj in Bihar are now talking about good governance, which — according to him — is not possible under them.

He claimed that these parties had also tried to block the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

During his nearly 20-minute address, CM Yogi invoked Lord Ram and Jai Hanuman several times and also took a swipe at former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that while he earlier embraced criminals, he now talks against them.

