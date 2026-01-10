Rouse Avenue Court order triggers political storm within RJD; family rift comes to fore

Patna, Jan 10 A major ruling by the CBI Special Court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue has triggered fresh political turbulence within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and brought the rumblings within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family to the fore.

The court ordered the prosecution of Lalu Prasad Yadav under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, paving the way for a full-fledged trial.

While the legal action has intensified political reactions, the most visible impact is now being felt within the Lalu family itself.

Following the RJD’s crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, internal dissatisfaction within the Yadav family had been simmering quietly.

The latest court order appears to have brought that unrest into the open.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has emerged as a key voice, with her social media posts on Saturday, sparking intense political debate.

In a post on X, Rohini, without naming anyone directly, wrote that outsiders are not required to destroy a great legacy; one’s own people and a few conspiratorial newly acquired confidantes are sufficient.

She further remarked that when arrogance overtakes wisdom, destructive forces begin acting as the eyes and ears of leadership.

Her words, laced with pain and political sarcasm, are being widely interpreted as a direct swipe at Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide and strategist Sanjay Yadav, as well as RJD social media handler Rameez Nemat Khan.

Sanjay Yadav, originally from Mahendragarh in Haryana, reportedly came in contact with Tejashwi Yadav around 2012 at a cricket ground in Delhi.

He later resigned from a multinational IT company and shifted to Patna.

Over the years, he has risen to become one of the most influential figures in Tejashwi’s political decision-making and is widely regarded as the architect of his political strategy.

Rameez Nemat, on the other hand, oversees social media and election management for the RJD.

His name has surfaced in several criminal cases, adding to the controversy. Following Rohini Acharya’s remarks, political circles have also revived discussions about her proximity to the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav, further fuelling speculation of deeper political realignments.

Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav had hinted at internal betrayal by invoking the term 'Jaichand', a historical symbol of treachery. Rohini Acharya’s public intervention has now reinforced the perception that the issue goes beyond legal proceedings.

What is unfolding is not merely a courtroom battle but a struggle for legacy, leadership, and political survival within the RJD.

As the land-for-jobs case proceeds in the Rouse Avenue Court, the possibility of a major political churn inside the Lalu family and the RJD appears increasingly real.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor