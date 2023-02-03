Royal Bengal tiger found dead in Assam's Orang National Park
By ANI | Published: February 3, 2023 08:02 AM 2023-02-03T08:02:13+5:30 2023-02-03T13:35:02+5:30
A carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found near Bhabapur camp inside the Orang National Park here on ...
A carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found near Bhabapur camp inside the Orang National Park here on Thursday, a senior forest department official said.
According to Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldoi Wildlife Division, the Royal Bengal tiger died a few days back due to old-age-related issues.
The forest staff immediately alarmed the higher authorities.
"Immediately we along with the veterinary team rushed to the spot for post-mortem. We suspect that the tiger died due to old-age-related issues. It's a natural death," the DFO added.
The carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app