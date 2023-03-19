RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway rescues 14 persons in last few days

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 19 : The Railway Protection Force of Northeast Frontier Railway successfully rescued 14 persons including minors from different stations and trains in different drives from March 14 to 17 and also provided assistance to pregnant women.

The rescued persons were later handed over to respective Childline, NGOs or parents for their safe custody and further course of action.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said, "RPF of NF Railway has also shown humty during their duty by rendering assistance to pregnant women who experienced labour pain either on board the train or waiting at a railway station.

"In an incident on March 14, one lady passenger was suffering from labour pain in train No. 15078 UP (Gomti Nagar- Kamakhya weekly express). On receiving the information from RPF Security Control, Katihar, Lady RPF staff along with other staff of RPF/Kishanganj attended to the passenger at Kishanganj railway station," Sabyasachi De said.

"The suffering passenger was then sent to Sadar Hospital/Kishanganj by ambulance for necessary medical care/treatment. The lady passenger gave birth to a baby girl with the assistance of a Doctor. Both the newborn baby and mother were in stable condition," De said.

He also said that, in a similar incident on March 15, the RPF team of New Alipurduar including a lady constable, while performing duty at New Alipurduar railway station, noticed that one pregnant lady had given birth to a male baby at platform No. 1.

"The lady passenger and the newborn baby were provided necessary medical assistance by the railway doctor and other railway staff at the station. Later, the lady and her newborn baby were admitted at Civil Hospital, Alipurduar (West Bengal) for further medical treatment," Sabyasachi De said.

The NF Railway CPRO said that, on the other hand, the RPF of Guwahati rescued one runaway minor boy at Guwahati railway station on March 17.

Later, the rescued boy was handed over to Railway Child Line, Guwahati for safe custody and further necessary action.

"Again on that day, RPF of Dimapur while conducting checking at Dimapur railway station rescued one runaway, a minor girl. Later, the rescued minor girl was handed over to her parents after proper identification.

Moreover, the RPF of NFR rescued 12 persons including a missing girl and 11 runaway minors during different drives and checks conducted at Lumding, Rangiya, Guwahati and Katihar Railway stations from March 14 to 16, De said.

The rescued persons were later handed over to GRP, Railway Child Line or Child Care Institution of respective areas for safe custody and necessary action," Sabyasachi De said.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and sensitized to be vigilant and on the lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardians etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor