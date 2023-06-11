RPF's woman constable saves female passenger from falling under moving train at Warangal Railway Station

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 11 : A seemingly ordinary day at Warangal Railway station turned into an extraordinary display of courage when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Sonali saved the life of a woman passenger who slipped and got dragged on the platform while trying to alight a moving train on Saturday, said an official statement from RPF.

In the CCTV video of the incident, the lady constable could be seen standing on the platform as a slow-moving train departs, meanwhile, a woman trying to alight a moving train abruptly falls. In a fraction of a second, constable Sonali swiftly grabbed the passenger, preventing her from falling onto the tracks and dragged her away from the moving train.

Under mission "Jeevan Raksha" RPF personnel, risking their own lives, saved three passengers in the year 2023, as mentioned in the official statement.

