RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How to Download

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025. Candidates who applied for the vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or the SSO portal using their registration number and password. The admit card contains details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time and exam shift.

To download the admit card, visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or log in via sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Click the link “RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II Admit Card 2025.” Enter your application ID and date of birth and fill in the Captcha. Click Submit to open the admit card. Check the details, download the PDF and take printouts for the exam.

The exam will be held from September 7 to 12, 2025. Subjects include Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Science.

Steps to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates.