Rs 100 cr money laundering case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh with Rs 1 lakh surety

Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court has granted bail to the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. He is also required to submit his passport in court.

On the court's decision, Deshmukh's lawyer, advocate Aniket Nikam said that they argued for his bail on the grounds of his deteriorating health and had also produced his health records before the Court."We argued on health grounds. His health was deteriorating and we produced his health records before the court... CBI said that they would go to the higher court against this order, the court allowed them and in that context, it stayed the order for 10 days," Advocate Aniket Nikam said.

Earlier, the CBI had opposed Deshmukh's bail plea after he moved the Bombay High Court on October 26 for bail in connection with the case after a special CBI court rejected Deshmukh's bail plea on October 21.

Rejecting the bail application of Anil Deshmukh, the CBI court had previously said that in this case, the statement of public witness Sachin Waze has been recorded by the CBI during the hearing of the bail application.

"It is clear from the statements of the witnesses that Anil Deshmukh is the main conspirator in this whole case. The charges against him are very serious. In such a situation, if he is granted bail, he can influence the case and the witnesses," the CBI court had said.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

Earlier on October 11, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the bail granted to the former home minister in the money laundering case lodged against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

