"Rs 13,000 cr fraud now closed..." Surjewala attacks BJP on Mehul Choksi

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the removal of the Red Corner Notice by the Interpol against fugitive Mehul Choksi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said that Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud is now closed.

Taking to Twitter Surjewala stated, "Modi Govt 'Red Faced' India by failing to prevent Mehul Choksi's removal from Interpol's List of Red Corner Notices! Rs 13,000 CR PNB Fraud now closed for "HAMARE BHAI MEHUL"! People's Money down the drain. 'Line-Up' of ED and CBI for Opp-Leaders, But 'Lifeline' to Mehul Choksi!"

His remarks came after Interpol removed the Red Corner Notice issued against Mehul Choksi.

Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, commented on the incident and said that "Truth has prevailed".

The 63-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

It is pertinent to note that Red Corner Notices are issued against fugitives and is considered as a request to law enforcement agencies across the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23, 2021, and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica.

